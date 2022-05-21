Portugal to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 250 mln of financial support

Portugal will provide Ukraine with up to EUR 250 million of financial support. The memorandum was signed on Saturday in Kyiv by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa.

"Ukraine should receive the first tranche of up to EUR 100 million this year. This will help Ukraine maintain macroeconomic stability during the war and allow it to recover faster after our victory. Thanks to Portugal for this support!" Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.