Participating countries of Intl Transport Forum pledge to stop any cooperation with Russia, Belarus in support of Ukraine

The participants of the International Transport Forum 2022 Summit (Leipzig, Germany), which focused on the restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure, adopted a "Call to action due to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine," the Infrastructure Ministry said.

According to the adopted document, all the leaders of the transport industries of the countries participating in the summit expressed their unanimous support for Ukraine and pledged to stop any cooperation with Russia and Belarus, the agency explained on its Facebook page on Friday.

"Repelling Russian aggression, Ukraine is creating a new security system in the world. Unfortunately, we are paying a big price for this, losing the lives of Ukrainians every day and incurring colossal economic and infrastructural losses. The actions of the aggressor lead to negative consequences for the whole world... I am sure that by common efforts we will be able to rebuild what was destroyed in two years," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

According to him, the ministry's team is working on a list of destroyed infrastructure facilities on a daily basis. A roadmap of assistance has already been defined, which Ukraine needs now and will need for further post-war reconstruction.

"I am sincerely grateful for the support of Great Britain, Germany, the United States, Lithuania – the initiators of the adoption of the Call to action and all the countries that joined this document and those who were not indifferent at this difficult time," the minister said.