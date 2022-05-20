Economy

13:17 20.05.2022

EC pays Ukraine second tranche of macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln - EC President

1 min read
The European Commission has sent Ukraine the second tranche of macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 600 million as part of the emergency assistance program, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Today, we disbursed a new tranche of EUR 600 million in Macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. More is coming - we proposed an additional EUR 9 billion loan for Ukraine in 2022. Beyond relief, we'll work on a reconstruction platform to help rebuild Ukraine as a free, democratic country," she said on Twitter.

As reported, the EU Council in February this year approved a package of macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion, two payments on the first tranche of EUR 300 million were made in March.

