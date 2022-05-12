Ukrhydroenergo starts exporting electricity to Moldova

PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo has started exporting electricity to Moldova in accordance with a contract signed on May 10 with the Moldovan state-owned Energocom, the company said on its website on Thursday.

"The company sells electricity in accordance with an uneven daily schedule, providing coverage for peak consumption and the necessary volumes for the energy system of Moldova," the company said.

According to Ukrhydroenergo, the company's generating capacities are sufficient both to supply the energy system of Ukraine and for export.

"It should be noted that due to exports, Ukrhydroenergo ensures the flow of funds to Ukrenergo for the provision of electric power transmission services, as well as the sale of part of the excess electricity during the spring flood," Director General of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota said.

Currently, the company is carrying out a kind of test deliveries to work out interaction with Moldovan partners.

Ukrhydroenergo daily purchases transmission capacity to Moldova at daily auctions for access to interstate networks in accordance with the daily schedule for the sale of electricity, which is agreed with Energocom and SOE Moldelectrica (Moldova's system operator).