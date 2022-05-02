State budget's general fund has deficit of UAH 89.7 bln in April – Finance Ministry

Ukraine's state budget has a deficit of UAH 146.6 billion for the first four months of 2022, including the general fund with a deficit of UAH 157.2 billion, with a planned deficit for this period of UAH 317.1 billion, such preliminary results were announced by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.

Taking into account its data on the results of three months, in April, a deficit of the state budget's general fund amounted to UAH 89.7 billion compared to UAH 80.6 billion in March, while in February and January there were surpluses of UAH 1.1 billion and UAH 12 billion, respectively.