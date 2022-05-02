Seaports of Berdiansk, Mariupol, Skadovsk and Kherson closed until control restored

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine has adopted Order No. 470/37806 dated April 29, 2022, on the closure of certain seaports in connection with a full-scale war that the Russian Federation has unleashed and is waging against Ukraine in violation of international law.

According to the order, from the day of its official publication, the seaports of Berdiansk, Mariupol, Skadovsk and Kherson are closed until control over them is restored, the message on the ministry's website says.

"The adoption of this measure is due to the impossibility of servicing ships and passengers, carrying out cargo, transport and other related economic activities, ensuring an adequate level of safety of navigation, compliance with the requirements of international treaties of Ukraine, consent to be bound by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, as well as ensuring the protection of the natural environment at a time when Russia continues to conduct military operations in these regions, which poses a threat to human life and health," the Ministry of Infrastructure notes.

The ministry also stated that Ukraine would definitely resume the operation of these seaports after the victory over the Russian occupier.