Ukraine receives EUR 495 min in grant support from USA, Norway, Austria – Finance Ministry

Ukraine received EUR 495 million in grant funds from the United States, Norway and Austria (under one grant) through the World Bank Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) under the Second Economic Recovery Development Policy Loan for Ukraine.

"We are starting the week with positive news on the international front. The national budget of Ukraine has received the regular part of grant funds from World Bank donors," Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko said on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, in the near future, they are preparing to raise another grant support from the United States in the amount of $500 million.

The grant went to the general fund of the natioanl budget of Ukraine to ensure priority social, humanitarian, health costs, support for internally displaced persons, the Finance Ministry said.