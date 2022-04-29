Shortage of petroleum products to be removed within week in case of rise in prices – First Dpty PM

The tangible shortage of fuel at filling stations in certain regions of Ukraine, which formed this week, is associated with the enemy's destructive strikes over the last three weeks on the fuel infrastructure of Ukraine, but this shortage will be eliminated within a week, First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"Over the next seven days, the deficit will be eliminated, since the operators have contracted volumes in Western Europe and now we are solving the issue of how to import them to the territory of Ukraine as quickly as possible," she said on her Facebook page on Friday.

Svyrydenko said this situation will lead to a slight increase in the price of petroleum products. "This is primarily due to the higher cost of logistics due to complex routes and the use of several modes of transport," the first deputy prime minister said.

As for the situation on the market, she said since the beginning of the war, through the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Economy, the government has been cooperating on a daily basis with market operators to provide the population and enterprises with petroleum products. Decisions were made that significantly reduced the impact on the economy of a sharp rise in the cost of petroleum products on world markets, in particular, the excise tax was revoked and VAT was reduced from 20% to 7%.

Russia, as an aggressor country, is trying to worsen the Ukrainian economy by creating an artificial shortage of fuel, Svyrydenko said. And the destruction of Kremenchuk oil refinery, which was the main producer of fuel in Ukraine, as well as a number of oil depots of market operators with a significant supply of fuel, led to a temporary shortage, which will be eliminated within a week.