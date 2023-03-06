Facts

14:22 06.03.2023

BES, SBU seize over 16,000 tonnes of petroleum products investigating corruption schemes of former management

1 min read
BES, SBU seize over 16,000 tonnes of petroleum products investigating corruption schemes of former management

Detectives from the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), together with employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), seized more than 16,000 tonnes of gasoline and diesel fuel following searches at oil depots in Odesa and Cherkasy regions.

"More than 3,000 tonnes of fuel with an estimated cost of almost UAH 144 million have already been seized. In addition, a petition has been prepared to seize 13,000 tonnes of petroleum products worth UAH 640 million. The estimated total cost of the seized fuel is almost UAH 800 million," BES reported on its website on Monday.

The seized oil products are blocked to avoid the possible illegal sale. The issue of further fuel transfer for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is being resolved.

"Thus, the SBU blocked the possibility of illegal sale of these petroleum products, which the former management of these companies illegally removed from Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta," the SBU said on its website.

During 2022, representatives of Ukrtatnafta shipped fuel to the addresses of affiliated companies without reflecting operations in tax reporting, the SBU said. Subsequently, filling stations under their control sold wholesale batches of petroleum products without paying excise tax.

Tags: #corruption #sbu #petroleum #bes

MORE ABOUT

20:38 06.03.2023
Zelenskyy dismisses employees in central, two regional SBU depts, appoints new head of SBU in Sumy region – decrees

Zelenskyy dismisses employees in central, two regional SBU depts, appoints new head of SBU in Sumy region – decrees

20:27 28.02.2023
Assets of Russian businessman Serdyuk who finances testing of enemy missiles seized – SBU

Assets of Russian businessman Serdyuk who finances testing of enemy missiles seized – SBU

11:41 28.02.2023
SBU Chief: every day enemy launches over 10 cyberattacks on state resources, critical infrastructure of Ukraine

SBU Chief: every day enemy launches over 10 cyberattacks on state resources, critical infrastructure of Ukraine

17:53 17.02.2023
Post-war society in Ukraine not to forgive corruption – Zelenskyy at Munich conference

Post-war society in Ukraine not to forgive corruption – Zelenskyy at Munich conference

11:47 15.02.2023
SBU prevents Russian oligarchs Chemezov, Shelkov from avoiding nationalization of their assets in Ukraine

SBU prevents Russian oligarchs Chemezov, Shelkov from avoiding nationalization of their assets in Ukraine

15:33 08.02.2023
Defense Ministry reboots anti-corruption department – Reznikov

Defense Ministry reboots anti-corruption department – Reznikov

17:12 07.02.2023
SBU head: We must join forces and return our territories

SBU head: We must join forces and return our territories

16:34 07.02.2023
SBU can be what people of Ukraine want it to be – Zelensky in Rada before voting for Maliuk's candidacy

SBU can be what people of Ukraine want it to be – Zelensky in Rada before voting for Maliuk's candidacy

11:23 07.02.2023
SBU: Medvedchuk's wife's companies finance Russian National Guard, Ministry of Internal Affairs

SBU: Medvedchuk's wife's companies finance Russian National Guard, Ministry of Internal Affairs

19:42 06.02.2023
Ukraine nationalizes plants, agricultural holding of sanctioned Russian oligarch worth UAH 2 bln

Ukraine nationalizes plants, agricultural holding of sanctioned Russian oligarch worth UAH 2 bln

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy dismisses employees in central, two regional SBU depts, appoints new head of SBU in Sumy region – decrees

Law enforcement officers launch investigation into shooting of unarmed Ukrainian POW by Russians – Prosecutor General

Some 307 Ukrainian children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories, Russian Federation – Ombudsman

Dpty head of Odesa Military Administration Tkachuk detained, head of Administration Marchenko announces continuation of fight against illegal activities of persons regardless of position they hold

Lithuanian Defense Minister announces new package of military assistance to Kyiv

LATEST

EU defense ministers to listen to Reznikov about development of situation, discuss how to speed up supply of ammunition

Over 100 opposition activists in Moldova attend rally against changing name 'Moldovan language' to 'Romanian language'

Law enforcement officers launch investigation into shooting of unarmed Ukrainian POW by Russians – Prosecutor General

Some 307 Ukrainian children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories, Russian Federation – Ombudsman

Dpty head of Odesa Military Administration Tkachuk detained, head of Administration Marchenko announces continuation of fight against illegal activities of persons regardless of position they hold

Lithuanian Defense Minister announces new package of military assistance to Kyiv

Commander of AFU Ground Forces visits units defending Bakhmut

Yermak on video of murder of Ukrainian prisoner: Russia cultivates war crimes, whitewashing myths about ‘Nazis’

Tribunal for Aggression can be established like Nuremberg Tribunal, adapted to modern methods of Russia's waging war against Ukraine – Crimea's prosecutor

Army leadership advocates continuation of defensive operation in Bakhmut – HQ meeting

AD
AD
AD
AD