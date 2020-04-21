Economy

15:11 21.04.2020

Ukrgazvydobuvannia signs PEC contract with Expert Petroleum for 15 years to raise gas production in Western Ukraine

2 min read
Ukrgazvydobuvannia signs PEC contract with Expert Petroleum for 15 years to raise gas production in Western Ukraine

JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia, following the results of a tender, has signed a production enhancement contract (PEC) with Expert Petroleum for 15 years on a comprehensive increase in gas production on the company's fields in Western Ukraine, the press service of the Naftogaz group has said.

"Within the first ever full-scale production enhancement contract in the history of Ukraine's oil and gas industry, the Western partner has committed to about UAH 1 billion (conversion of $30 million, based on the forecast course) into intensification, drilling and development of infrastructure in the first five years of cooperation and, potentially, make additional investments after that. Partnership between Naftogaz and Expert Petroleum will generate at least an additional 300 million cubic meters of gas within five years from 13 small fields in Western Ukraine," Naftogaz said in a press release.

"International partnerships developing is one of the key vectors of Naftogaz' transformation program. The agreement assumes the largest foreign investment in Ukraine's gas production over the last 5 years. This money will be directed into development of those small-size depleted fields for which Naftogaz does not have enough own resources under the circumstance of significant drop in prices for energy resources," Naftogaz Group's Chief Transformation Officer Otto Waterlander said.

"The contract between Expert Petroleum and Ukrgazvydobuvannia is concluded for 15 years, with the possibility of extension for another 10 years. To execute this contract and its related services, Expert Petroleum has registered a dedicated Ukrainian company which will be a party to the contract. Naftogaz Group will approve the development plans, annual work program and budget, proposed by the operator company on these fields. The operator will receive a fixed fee for support of the baseline production (at the level of current operating costs of Ukrgazvydobuvannia, taking into account the inflation component) and for achieving incremental production. The full ownership of the extracted production, geological licenses and existing assets will remain with Ukrgazvydobuvannia," the report says.

Tags: #petroleum #ukrgazvydobuvannia #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:14 15.04.2020
Naftogaz enterprises transfer UAH 24.1 bln to national budget over three months

Naftogaz enterprises transfer UAH 24.1 bln to national budget over three months

12:15 15.04.2020
Gas producers association calls on govt to support gas industry

Gas producers association calls on govt to support gas industry

17:46 07.04.2020
Vitrenko's team in Naftogaz submits 'questions to Gazprom' for $17.3 bln to supervisory board for approval

Vitrenko's team in Naftogaz submits 'questions to Gazprom' for $17.3 bln to supervisory board for approval

11:16 07.04.2020
GTSOU head estimates necessary volume of injection into Ukraine's UGS in 2020 at 2-3 bcm

GTSOU head estimates necessary volume of injection into Ukraine's UGS in 2020 at 2-3 bcm

13:10 23.03.2020
Govt approves extension of contract with Naftogaz chief Kobolev for four years

Govt approves extension of contract with Naftogaz chief Kobolev for four years

14:26 16.03.2020
Ukraine for first time facilitates gas transit from Hungary to Slovakia

Ukraine for first time facilitates gas transit from Hungary to Slovakia

14:50 04.03.2020
Naftogaz seeks to boost group's share of gas supplies to households

Naftogaz seeks to boost group's share of gas supplies to households

16:14 02.03.2020
Anti-trust agency opens case against Naftogaz for setting prices for households too high

Anti-trust agency opens case against Naftogaz for setting prices for households too high

18:11 24.02.2020
Three new PSA tenders for hydrocarbon development could be launched in March – Opimakh

Three new PSA tenders for hydrocarbon development could be launched in March – Opimakh

19:04 17.02.2020
Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Finance Ministry again decides not to hold govt bond auctions

Vitrenko from Naftogaz proposes using vacant storage facilities in Ukraine to store cheaper oil

Cabinet's action plan to be reworked based on election programs of Servant of the People party, president – Nemchinov

Infrastructure Ministry in 2020 to finance Ukrzaliznytsia with UAH 4-5 bln using funds received from Gazprom

State leadership has action plan for gradual stimulation of economy after peak of disease incidence – Ukrainian president's advisor

LATEST

Vodafone Ukraine seeks to launch eSIM late June

Ukraine's Finance Ministry again decides not to hold govt bond auctions

Vitrenko from Naftogaz proposes using vacant storage facilities in Ukraine to store cheaper oil

Darnitsa forms strategic stockpile of raw materials needed for production of critically important medicines

Cabinet's action plan to be reworked based on election programs of Servant of the People party, president – Nemchinov

Infrastructure Ministry in 2020 to finance Ukrzaliznytsia with UAH 4-5 bln using funds received from Gazprom

New program with IMF will partially cover budget deficit, unblock possibility of entering foreign borrowing markets – expert

Food, medicine and fuel fall in price this week – NBU

State leadership has action plan for gradual stimulation of economy after peak of disease incidence – Ukrainian president's advisor

Work of Pavlohradvuhillia enterprises suspended – Volynets

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD