UK cancels duties on goods from Ukraine – press release

The UK government is reducing all duties for goods from Ukraine to zero, according to a press release.

"All tariffs on goods imported from Ukraine will now be reduced to zero and all quotas will be removed under the free trade agreement, providing Ukraine economic support in their hour of need," the UK government said in a release.

"Removing tariffs on key Ukrainian exports including barley, honey, tinned tomatoes and poultry will help Ukrainian businesses and producers when they need it most," it said.

"In addition, the UK has also announced an export ban on products and technology that Russia could use to repress the heroic people of Ukraine. Products targeted could include interception and monitoring equipment," the report reads.