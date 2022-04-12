Nova Poshta reopens 50% of network

Nova Poshta has resumed the work of half of the of parcel receipt and delivery points.

As the company said in a report on Tuesday, another 160 branches in Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Khmelnytsky, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions, as well as in Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Lviv and Riven regions were reopened.

The leader in terms of the number of working branches is Kyiv region with 407 branches and Ivano-Frankivsk region with 402.

The network of branches has been fully operational in Chernivtsi, Khmelnitsky and Ternopil.

In total, the company has already opened 11,500 points: 4,100 branches, 7,600 street parcel lockers, as well as courier pick up/delivery in 6,100 settlements.

In open branches, one can send/receive parcels in Ukraine and abroad. Until May 31, at a special rate, one can send personal items across Ukraine in suitcases or boxes up to 30 kg for UAH 120.

According to the press release, all financial services are also available at Nova Poshta: RIA and Western Union financial transfers, cash withdrawals, mobile recharge, etc.

Additionally, one can send funds without a fee to a special account of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or to The Serhiy Prytula Foundation and Come Back Alive charitable organizations.