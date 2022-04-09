IAEA completing preparations for several missions to Ukraine – statement

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is preparing comprehensive assistance packages and finalizing logistical preparations for several nuclear safety, security and safeguard missions to Ukraine in the coming weeks, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has said.

"We are ready to transport spare parts and components to Ukraine and to provide expert assessments and advice, both on- and off-site. In the coming weeks, we will shift our assistance activities into a much higher gear," Grossi said on the IAEA website on Friday.

According to the report, the IAEA's priority was to send safety, security and safeguards staff to the Chornobyl NPP as soon as it is possible.

They would conduct a radiological assessment, deliver safety-related equipment, and restore the online safeguards monitoring system at the site, which was controlled by Russian forces for five weeks before their withdrawal on 31 March.

In order to implement plans to send the mission, the director general is consulting and coordinating closely with Ukraine on both the specific content of the IAEA's assistance to its nuclear facilities as well as on the schedule for the expert missions that are expected to start later this month, the IAEA said in a statement.

"To be able to do this, we will also rely on the continued support of our partners," Grossi said.

At the same time, The IAEA will be the "single point of contact" for such international technical assistance to Ukraine and it is in discussions with the many countries that have expressed interest in backing its efforts to help ensure the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

According to the statement, Signalling strong support, the Non-Proliferation Directors Group of the G7 – comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States – on Thursday issued a statement welcoming "Director General Grossi's efforts as a major contribution to nuclear safety and security in Ukraine."