Ukraine spends about $10 bln for month of hostilities

According to the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian state spends about $10 billion per month of hostilities.

Such figures were announced at a meeting held by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with the economic bloc of the Office of the Head of State and the Cabinet of Ministers, the press service of the head of state reported.

"At the meeting, they discussed sources of financing expenses, in particular, own tax revenues and assistance from Ukraine's international partners. In the same context, they touched on the prospects for switching to a simplified taxation system scheduled for April," the message says.

The meeting participants also discussed the sowing campaign, including the provision of fuel to farmers. Ways to diversify fuel imports and protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure from bombing by the Russian army were considered.