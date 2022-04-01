Economy

17:18 01.04.2022

At least $10 bln needed to restore Mariupol – city council

At least $10 billion will be needed to restore the infrastructure of Mariupol destroyed by the occupiers, Mariupol City Council has said.

"At least $10 billion will be needed to restore the infrastructure of Mariupol. This is a preliminary minimum estimate, which will be clarified in the process of fixing the destruction caused by the aggression of Russia," the city council said in a Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the statement, in order to assess the extent of destruction and calculate the funds needed to restore the infrastructure, Mariupol City Council created a special deputy commission.

"Every crime, every murder and destruction caused by the aggressor must be recorded and referred to an international court. War criminals must be punished. Now we are working closely with the government and Donetsk military-civilian administration in order to achieve from Russia not only reparations for the full restoration of our favorite Mariupol, but also large payments to all Mariupol residents for the suffering and damage caused," the city council said with reference to the words of Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko.

