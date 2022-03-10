Govt repeatedly expands list of critical imports, including transportation, Internet, barley, fertilizers, agricultural machinery, pistols, sports weapons

Transportation of passengers and cargo, Internet communications, barley, rape seeds, various types of fertilizers, agricultural machinery, pistols and sports smooth-bore and rifled firearms are new items included in the list of critical imports of Ukraine.

Resolution No. 211 dated March 6, resolution No. 219 dated March 7 and resolution No. 226 dated March 8 were adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers and published on its website.

According to them, in particular, the list of critical imports is replenished with sound, video, radio and television equipment, various electronic elements, paints and varnishes, dyes, raw cattle skins, slaked lime, rubber pipes and hoses, wooden boxes and paper boxes.

As reported, after the start of Russia's military aggression on February 24, the government on the same day, by resolution No. 153, determined a list of critical import goods, for the purchase of which the National Bank of Ukraine allows buying foreign currency. This is the sixth to eighth expansion of this list since it was originally approved.