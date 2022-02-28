Airbnb to provide free housing for 100,000 Ukrainians – Minister Fedorov

Airbnb accommodation booking service will finance housing for 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said on Twitter that the company will finance housing for people displaced from Ukraine," Fedorov wrote on his Facebook on Monday.

So, on his Twitter, Brian Chesky wrote: "Airbnb and Airbnb.org are working with our Hosts to house up to 100,000 refugees fleeing from Ukraine, for free."

He stressed that housing is primarily needed in Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania.