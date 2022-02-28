Economy

18:28 28.02.2022

Airbnb to provide free housing for 100,000 Ukrainians – Minister Fedorov

1 min read
Airbnb to provide free housing for 100,000 Ukrainians – Minister Fedorov

Airbnb accommodation booking service will finance housing for 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said on Twitter that the company will finance housing for people displaced from Ukraine," Fedorov wrote on his Facebook on Monday.

So, on his Twitter, Brian Chesky wrote: "Airbnb and Airbnb.org are working with our Hosts to house up to 100,000 refugees fleeing from Ukraine, for free."

He stressed that housing is primarily needed in Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania.

Tags: #housing #airbnb
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:17 17.11.2021
Danilov urges to develop clear and transparent mechanism for providing Ukrainian military with housing

Danilov urges to develop clear and transparent mechanism for providing Ukrainian military with housing

13:30 01.09.2021
Razumkov does not see enough votes in Rada to cancel compensation for housing MPs

Razumkov does not see enough votes in Rada to cancel compensation for housing MPs

18:12 12.04.2021
Housing construction 10-20% up since year start – FIMA

Housing construction 10-20% up since year start – FIMA

11:16 10.09.2019
Prices on primary housing market in Kyiv could reach pre-crisis level by late 2019 – expert

Prices on primary housing market in Kyiv could reach pre-crisis level by late 2019 – expert

10:30 21.06.2017
At least $5 bln required for housing for IDPs

At least $5 bln required for housing for IDPs

18:44 21.02.2017
Housing, utilities subsidies 31% up in Jan 2017

Housing, utilities subsidies 31% up in Jan 2017

18:58 22.04.2016
Housing, utilities subsidies up 14.1 times in Jan-March 2016

Housing, utilities subsidies up 14.1 times in Jan-March 2016

16:07 01.03.2016
Housing prices on primary market 1.8% up in Feb

Housing prices on primary market 1.8% up in Feb

17:03 27.03.2015
Ukrainians interested in buying housing abroad - CDS

Ukrainians interested in buying housing abroad - CDS

15:36 01.08.2013
Five cities show interest in pilot project on reconstruction of housing stock, says minister

Five cities show interest in pilot project on reconstruction of housing stock, says minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energoatom: info about capture of Zaporizhia NPP by Russian military is fake

Taxpayers exempted from liability for failure to file reports due to force majeure in Ukraine – tax authority

UKRAINE REFUSES TO CONNECT TO RUSSIAN INVADERS' ENERGY NETWORK AFTER COMPLETION OF WORK IN ISOLATED MODE

Ukrzaliznytsia destroys all railway junctions with Russia

Shell hits residential building in Borodianka in Kyiv region, 3 people killed – State Emergency Service

LATEST

Donations to Ukrainian Armed Forces in cryptocurrency amount to $12.7 mln – Fedorov

All citizens will receive pensions, wages and social benefits - Finance Minister

Ukraine's PM thanks Dombrovskis for his efforts to support Ukraine's economy, security during wa

Podoliak: Russia's aggression against Ukraine is collapse of ruble, closed sky for Russian aircraft

NBU governor calls on Asian countries to impose sanctions on Russia

Daily gas production in Ukraine down by 12.2% since start of Russian armed aggression

Ukrainians send UAH 1.5 bln to army from e-Aid program – Fedorov

Nova Poshta Global launches line of humanitarian aid mail to Ukraine

Shelling by Russian invaders deprive almost 350,000 consumers in Ukraine of energy and gas supplies - Energy Ministry

Pharmacies resume work in Kyiv and Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD