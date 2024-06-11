Economy

19:09 11.06.2024

World Bank to provide $62 mln grant to solve housing problems in Ukraine

1 min read

The World Bank intends to provide Ukraine with a $62 million donor grant to solve problems in the housing sector, said Vice President of the Europe and Central Asia Region at the World Bank Antonella Bassani.

"I am pleased to announce that we have raised an additional $62 million thanks to many donors and are planning to sign a grant agreement with the Ukrainian government here in Berlin," she said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024) in Berlin on Tuesday.

Bassani said that the World Bank continues to support the Housing Repair for People's Empowerment (HOPE) project. She said that current funding provides support to 50,000 families in renovating their homes, and by December 2024 it is planned to increase their number by another 50,000. Currently, apartment buildings are being renovated in five regions.

In addition, the World Bank, within the framework of a previously concluded memorandum with the Ukrainian government, will help attract private banks to lending to the housing market, the vice president added.

 

Tags: #housing #world_bank #grant

