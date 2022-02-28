Ukraine's PM counts on urgent decision on Ukraine's accession to EU under special procedure

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects that the decision on Ukraine's accession to the EU under a special procedure will be made without delay.

"Ukrainians have proved long ago that we are all an integral part of the European community. It's time to put it on paper. Ukraine is applying for EU membership under a special procedure," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Shmyhal noted that Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger proposed to accept Ukraine into the European Union under a new special procedure on Sunday after a conversation with him.

Also at night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"The actions of the invader received unprecedented resistance. Ukrainians have long made their civilizational choice. We expect a decision to be taken without delay. As the president noted, this is both possible and fair," Shmyhal said.