Economy

12:11 28.02.2022

Ukraine's PM counts on urgent decision on Ukraine's accession to EU under special procedure

1 min read
Ukraine's PM counts on urgent decision on Ukraine's accession to EU under special procedure

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects that the decision on Ukraine's accession to the EU under a special procedure will be made without delay.

"Ukrainians have proved long ago that we are all an integral part of the European community. It's time to put it on paper. Ukraine is applying for EU membership under a special procedure," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Shmyhal noted that Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger proposed to accept Ukraine into the European Union under a new special procedure on Sunday after a conversation with him.

Also at night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"The actions of the invader received unprecedented resistance. Ukrainians have long made their civilizational choice. We expect a decision to be taken without delay. As the president noted, this is both possible and fair," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #eu #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:10 28.02.2022
EU energy ministers on Feb 28 discuss market situation in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

EU energy ministers on Feb 28 discuss market situation in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

10:29 28.02.2022
EU bars listing of Russian state cos' securities, expands borrowing restrictions

EU bars listing of Russian state cos' securities, expands borrowing restrictions

10:15 28.02.2022
EU should offer Ukraine 'special track' of integration – Slovak PM

EU should offer Ukraine 'special track' of integration – Slovak PM

08:03 28.02.2022
EU closes air space to Russian aircraft

EU closes air space to Russian aircraft

21:52 27.02.2022
EU imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's regime - von der Leyen

EU imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's regime - von der Leyen

21:03 27.02.2022
EU to prohibit broadcasting of Russia Today, Sputnik and their subsidiaries - von der Leyen

EU to prohibit broadcasting of Russia Today, Sputnik and their subsidiaries - von der Leyen

17:49 27.02.2022
EU energy ministers to discuss synchronization of Ukrainian power system with European one, sanctions for Russia - Simson

EU energy ministers to discuss synchronization of Ukrainian power system with European one, sanctions for Russia - Simson

16:06 27.02.2022
Ukraine consulting with EU on early accession to European power system

Ukraine consulting with EU on early accession to European power system

16:30 26.02.2022
Duda: Poland supports accelerated path of Ukraine's affiliation with EU

Duda: Poland supports accelerated path of Ukraine's affiliation with EU

14:33 26.02.2022
Czech Republic transfers UAH 250 mln worth of military aid to Ukraine – Shmyhal

Czech Republic transfers UAH 250 mln worth of military aid to Ukraine – Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energoatom: info about capture of Zaporizhia NPP by Russian military is fake

Taxpayers exempted from liability for failure to file reports due to force majeure in Ukraine – tax authority

UKRAINE REFUSES TO CONNECT TO RUSSIAN INVADERS' ENERGY NETWORK AFTER COMPLETION OF WORK IN ISOLATED MODE

Ukrzaliznytsia destroys all railway junctions with Russia

Shell hits residential building in Borodianka in Kyiv region, 3 people killed – State Emergency Service

LATEST

ESA cancels talks with Roscosmos on sanctions and further cooperation - source

Energoatom: info about capture of Zaporizhia NPP by Russian military is fake

BSTDB hopes for speedy peaceful settlement of war in Ukraine

Following EU's decision, UK plans to impose sanctions on Russian Central Bank

Norway's Equinor begins exiting from Russian JVs

Ukrainian medical tourism experts collect info on medical care for Ukrainian refugees abroad

Damage to environment from fire at KLO oil depot in Vasylkiv estimated at nearly UAH 810 bln, Ukraine preparing lawsuit with UN – minister

Taxpayers exempted from liability for failure to file reports due to force majeure in Ukraine – tax authority

Finance Minister: We have decided to issue war bonds, possibility of attracting foreign investors being considered

Ukraine calls on global technology companies to help stop war by restricting access to their products for Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD