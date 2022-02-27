Economy

15:09 27.02.2022

Ukraine calls on global technology companies to help stop war by restricting access to their products for Russia

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has asked global technology companies to restrict access to their products for Russia.

"Deceived by the authorities, Russians continue to live ordinary lives and do not know the real situation in Ukraine. Limited access to Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Tinder, Pinterest, Gmail and other services will force people in Russia to read reliable media, protest against their government and stand up for freedom and truth," the ministry said in a message in its Telegram channel on Sunday.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation said that all civilized countries have already expressed their concern and helped Ukraine resist Russian aggression.

However, the actions of technology companies can be even more effective, and can help stop the war in Ukraine faster.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, access for Russians to their services has already been limited by Facebook, Twitter, and Pornhub.

SpaceX and Starlink provided Ukraine with their technologies.

"If you are a representative of 15five, Adobe, Airbnb, Aircall, Alibaba, Amazon, Apple, Booking, Blizzard, Facetune, Github, Getcontact, Godaddy, Google, Grammarly, Hubspot, Microsoft, Pipedrive, etc., please use with your authority and act immediately!"

Tags: #spacex #starlink #digital_transformation_ministry #technology_companies
