Estonia allocates EUR 200,000 for emergency assistance to Ukrainian residents affected by war – MFA

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that it is allocating EUR 200,000 in emergency assistance to Ukraine to support people who have been forced to leave their homes and to ensure effective cooperation between humanitarian organizations in identifying the needs of the Ukrainian population and providing assistance.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is providing EUR 100,000 to UNHCR, which plays a leading role in protecting refugees and assisting internally displaced persons, as well as providing housing and basic necessities. UNHCR is also one of the agencies responsible for protecting those in need. The remaining EUR 100,000 is being sent to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which plays a central role in responding to humanitarian crises," the Foreign Ministry said.