Economy

16:13 22.02.2022

Business continues to operate as usual in Ukraine – EBA

2 min read
Business continues to operate as usual in Ukraine – EBA

The European Business Association (EBA) conducted an express survey of 53 executives of the association's member companies, during which 90% reported continuing to work as usual.

"According to the results of the express survey conducted by the association last night (on the eve of Russia's decision), about 90% of company executives reported that they continue to work as usual. Of these, about 70% of companies already have plans B for emergency situations. At the same time, 15% report readiness for relocation, but remain in Ukraine and continue to follow the course of events," the association said in a release on Tuesday.

"Only 3% of business leaders reported going abroad, another 11% – about the departure of their families, however, some did this at the request of the head offices of the companies," the EBA said.

"The self-possession and strength of our companies, which continue to work and believe in a better future for Ukraine, is extremely impressive. Responsible business has always been an active participant in important events in the country, takes care of its employees and their families, supports the army and society. Business believes in Ukraine! Therefore we hope that the state will also declare its support by preventing pressure on transparent business," the press service said, citing EBA Executive Director Anna Derevyanko.

The EBA offices in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro and Kharkiv also continue to operate as usual, the EBA added.

Tags: #eba #business
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:50 28.01.2022
Business to continue to operate in Ukraine even if military invasion happens – EBA survey

Business to continue to operate in Ukraine even if military invasion happens – EBA survey

17:19 20.01.2022
Zelensky expects active involvement of Swiss business in investment projects in Ukraine

Zelensky expects active involvement of Swiss business in investment projects in Ukraine

11:54 12.01.2022
President's Office dpty head plans to start regular meetings with business from Jan

President's Office dpty head plans to start regular meetings with business from Jan

09:43 28.12.2021
Business slightly improves assessment of Ukraine's tax regime, it becomes neutral for first time - EBA

Business slightly improves assessment of Ukraine's tax regime, it becomes neutral for first time - EBA

13:45 21.12.2021
Due to Nazovni system, MFA to fully digitize policy of economic diplomacy – Kuleba

Due to Nazovni system, MFA to fully digitize policy of economic diplomacy – Kuleba

16:40 26.11.2021
Zelensky regarding red lines for business: should not influence elections, finance strikes

Zelensky regarding red lines for business: should not influence elections, finance strikes

14:27 17.11.2021
About 6,000 business entities to take part in program for allocating UAH 1,000 for vaccinated citizens

About 6,000 business entities to take part in program for allocating UAH 1,000 for vaccinated citizens

12:02 29.10.2021
Khmelnytsky denies info about doing business in Russia, investing in Irkutsk Oil Company

Khmelnytsky denies info about doing business in Russia, investing in Irkutsk Oil Company

11:32 27.09.2021
Environmental reforms in Ukraine ignore economic and social components – EBA director

Environmental reforms in Ukraine ignore economic and social components – EBA director

11:20 24.09.2021
Business opposes exclusion of wood from list of exchange-traded goods, requires revision of relevant bill - EBA

Business opposes exclusion of wood from list of exchange-traded goods, requires revision of relevant bill - EBA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine fully provided with energy resources for passage of isolated mode, completion of autumn-season period – Ministry of Energy

Explosion outside Luhansk does not affect operation of Ukraine's GTS – operator

We don't even use words 'debt relief' – Ukraine's Finance Minister

Naftogaz already imports 176 mcm of gas, to import 1.1 bcm in total by May – PM

Finance Minister: Ukraine expects first EUR 600 mln tranche of EU macro-financial assistance in late March-early April

LATEST

Ukraine fully provided with energy resources for passage of isolated mode, completion of autumn-season period – Ministry of Energy

Naftogaz counting on German Economy Ministry concluding Nord Stream 2 poses threat to security of supplies

Nova Poshta plans to almost double number of parcel lockers by late 2022

DTEK Energy announces restructuring of $100 mln guarantee with Sberbank of Russia

Explosion outside Luhansk does not affect operation of Ukraine's GTS – operator

Зеленський і Джонсон у Мюнхені обговорили ситуацію з безпекою та узгодили подальші спільні кроки

Coal stocks at warehouses of TPPs, CHPPs twice as high as last year – PM

We don't even use words 'debt relief' – Ukraine's Finance Minister

Naftogaz already imports 176 mcm of gas, to import 1.1 bcm in total by May – PM

Finance Minister: Ukraine expects first EUR 600 mln tranche of EU macro-financial assistance in late March-early April

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD