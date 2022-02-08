Economy

17:28 08.02.2022

Ukraine's GDP grows by 3.2% in 2021 – Economy ministry

The growth of real gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine in 2021 amounted to 3.2%, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

She announced this during a meeting with companies of the European Business Association (EBA) on February 7.

As the Ministry of Economy said on its website on Tuesday, Ukraine's GDP in U.S. dollars in 2021 reached a historic high and amounted to almost $200 billion.

As reported, in the first quarter of 2021, the State Statistics Service recorded a decline in the Ukrainian economy by 2.2%, after which it grew by 5.7% and 2.7%, respectively, in the second and third quarters, and both times the State Statistics Service improved the preliminary estimate by 0.3 percentage points. According to the results of the fourth quarter of 2021, the State Statistics Service reported a real GDP growth of 5.9%.

The National Bank estimated the growth of Ukraine's GDP in general for 2021 at 3%, while, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, it exceeded this figure.

According to the terms of value recovery instruments (VRI) that were issued as part of the restructuring of the state debt of Ukraine in 2015 instead of eurobonds for a nominal amount of about $3.239 billion, if the GDP growth for the year is below 3% or the real GDP is less than $125.4 billion, then there will be no payments on the securities. If the growth of real GDP is from 3% to 4%, the payment on securities will be 15% the value of the GDP growth between 3-4%, and if it is higher than 4%, then 40% of the value of the GDP growth above 4% is paid. In addition, payments are capped at 1% of GDP from 2021 to 2025. The absence of any restrictions on payments after 2025 in the event of rapid GDP growth has been criticized by individual politicians and experts within the country.

