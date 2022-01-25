Naftogaz will import gas from Feb if necessary - Energy Minister

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, if necessary, intends to import gas in the volumes necessary to ensure the security of its supplies, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"From February, Naftogaz will, if necessary, import gas in the volumes necessary to ensure the security of its supplies," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.

At the same time, he noted that at present "gas reserves are sufficient for the passage of the heating season."

As reported, from the heating season that began on October 2, 2021, to January 23, 2022, Ukraine reduced natural gas reserves in its underground storage facilities (UGS) by 36.9% (by 6.901 billion cubic meters), to 11.800 billion cubic meters.