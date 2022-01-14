Hryvnia exchange rate crosses mark of UAH 28/$1 on interbank FX market on Friday

The hryvnia exchange rate on the interbank FX currency market weakened to UAH 28.005/$1 on Friday from UAH 27.860/$1 on the previous business day, dealers of commercial banks has told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to them, the quotes of the national currency at the close of trading amounted to UAH 27.995-UAH 28.015/$1.

According to the data of the National Bank of Ukraine, the hryvnia reference rate on the interbank FX market weakened to UAH 27.94/$1 on Friday from UAH 27.70/$1 on Thursday.

At the same time, the regulator weakened the exchange rate of the national currency for January 17 to UAH 27.9514/$1 from UAH 27.7372/$1 the day before.