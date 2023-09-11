Economy

10:52 11.09.2023

Ukraine's Ministry of Finance projects exchange rate of UAH 41.40/$1 for 2024

1 min read
Ukraine's Ministry of Finance projects exchange rate of UAH 41.40/$1 for 2024

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko expressed concern about the strengthening of the hryvnia and expects the exchange rate to weaken to UAH 41.40/$1.

"We are concerned about the strengthening of the hryvnia... For next year we project an exchange rate of UAH 41.40/$1," he said at an event of the European Business Association entitled "EBA Global Outlook: 'New Economy' of Ukraine" in Kyiv on Monday.

The minister said that it is the forecast of the Ministry of Economy and other authorized structures that the Ministry of Finance is guided by.

Tags: #hryvnia

