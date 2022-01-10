DTEK accepting two more vessels with 158,000 tonnes of American coal in ports

DTEK Energy is accepting two more Panamax class ships from the United States in Ukrainian ports.

According to the company's press release, the seventh vessel with 75,500 tonnes of American coal on January 9 moored in the TIS port, and the eighth vessel with 82,500 tonnes of coal will moor in Pivdenny port on January 11.

Coal from the next Panamax ships will replenish the warehouses of DTEK Energy TPPs.

"These days we are accepting the seventh and eighth Panamax ships, which deliver 158,000 tonnes of fuel. Also, in January, we expect the arrival of the ninth ship with imported coal. In total, this is 215,000 tonnes for the needs of Ukrainian thermal power plants," CEO of DTEK Energy Ildar Saleev said.

As the company recalled, DTEK has contracted nine ship supplies with 618,000 tonnes of coal for the needs of Ukrainian thermal power plants. The first vessel contracted by the company for the needs of state-owned PJSC Centrenergo arrived in Ukraine on November 20, 2021.

In December, another five Panamax ships with 350,000 tonnes of coal arrived in Ukraine for the needs of DTEK Energy TPPs. Three more ship deliveries are in January 2022.

In total, for a stable passage of the heating season, DTEK Energy has currently contracted, taking into account land supplies, more than 1 million tonnes of imported coal.