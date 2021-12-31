Economy

09:17 31.12.2021

Issue of payment of debt to DTEK Renewables to be resolved following checks – Guaranteed Buyer head


The issue of payment to DTEK Renewables for the produced green electricity at the expense of the placement of NPC Ukrenergo green bonds will be resolved following checks on the correctness of accruals, acting director of Guaranteed Buyer Andriy Pylypenko has said.

"I can assure you: this money is in the account. When it is paid, it will depend on when the situation with this money is determined. Today I have in front of me two radically different management decisions of previous leaders. This is a decision of the first director, who said that everything is fine with calculations, that they are correct and that funds must be paid to everyone. There is a decision of the next director, who stated: there are some errors in accruals," Pylypenko said in an interview with the Energy Reform Internet portal.

According to him, today an interdepartmental working group and an internal working group are working with verification. In addition, an inspection by NEURC was appointed.

According to the Guaranteed Buyer head, he applied to the Cabinet of Ministers with an initiative to check the activities of the enterprise when changing its leadership, as provided by the charter.

"In order for this to be objective for all market participants, it is desirable that some outside body finally puts an end to it. A working group under the Ministry of Economy or a check appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers or NEURC. Yes, you are doing the right thing or not - wrong, correct here," Pylypenko said.

He also clarified that the checks concern all more than 900 counterparties to whom accruals were made, in order to make sure they are correct or to see errors.

At the same time, Pylypenko expressed the hope that companies that have already received funds will not have to return them, for example. "I hope this will not happen, but we need to check the correctness of accruals," the head of Guaranteed Buyer said.

At the same time, he expressed a desire to close the payment issues and settle the conflict as soon as possible. "I would like to speed up this process, because no one needs the conflict. It has become very difficult for Guaranteed Buyer to function effectively in the conditions of this conflict," its current leader said.

Tags: #green_electricity #dtek
