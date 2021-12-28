Economy

09:43 28.12.2021

Business slightly improves assessment of Ukraine's tax regime, it becomes neutral for first time - EBA

3 min read
Business slightly improves assessment of Ukraine's tax regime, it becomes neutral for first time - EBA

A survey of 101 tax experts from the companies that are members of the European Business Association (EBA) in the framework of the Tax Index Survey 2021 showed a slight improvement in the assessment of the situation with taxation - 3.01 points with a maximum of 5 compared to 2.9 points in the previous wave of the survey, which covers the second and third quarters of 2020.

"For the first time in the decade-long Index history, its integrated value has reached the neutral plane with 3.01 points out of 5 possible. In the previous period, the tax index amounted to 2.90 points," the report says.

"The increased integrated value is largely due to a significant improvement in the fiscal pressure evaluation as one of the index components. Survey participants rated the situation regarding fiscal pressure at 3.63 points out of 5 possible. Thus, the number of respondents who did not notice any displays of pressure on their company has doubled compared to last year and amounted to 36% in 2021. Another 14% reported that fiscal pressure was almost absent," it reads.

"The number of respondents who reported significant displays of pressure also decreased slightly to 19% (32% in the previous period). In this regard, businesses experienced most often the unreasoned interpretation of tax legislation by regulatory bodies and baseless information requests," according to the document.

"On the other hand, the quality of tax legislation received the lowest score among the index components with a slight decrease compared to last year – 2.71 points out of 5 possible. The tax administration and tax reporting were also given moderate evaluations. Only 12% of respondents consider this procedure easy. Another 28% believe that it is complex, although the majority of respondents, namely 64%, rate it satisfactorily," it says.

"The main negative factor to the easiness of tax administration and reporting is the rapid implementation of new rules and lack of time for adaptation as reported by the business. Although previously the factors of the amount of time spent on taxes and the number of payments prevailed," the release says.

"I would like to note that the survey was conducted on the eve of the mass blockade of VAT invoices in December, so the Tax Index does not reflect the full picture for 2021. In particular, companies have begun to actively seek help and support in unblocking VAT invoices, and also, we have all witnessed several high-profile tax decisions based on the results of inspections. So, we would like to point out that despite the general improvement in the situation with fiscal pressure, business is still facing blatant abuses from the tax service at the end of the year," Svitlana Mykhailovska, the EBA Deputy Director for Advocacy, said.

"The number of respondents who believe that the current tax regime has contributed to the development of their business remains dramatically low. These are only 6% (7% last year). As for the tax areas that need improvement, the experts put personal income tax as the first priority, then corporate income tax, and finally the value-added tax," the report says.

Tags: #business #eba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:45 21.12.2021
Due to Nazovni system, MFA to fully digitize policy of economic diplomacy – Kuleba

Due to Nazovni system, MFA to fully digitize policy of economic diplomacy – Kuleba

16:40 26.11.2021
Zelensky regarding red lines for business: should not influence elections, finance strikes

Zelensky regarding red lines for business: should not influence elections, finance strikes

14:27 17.11.2021
About 6,000 business entities to take part in program for allocating UAH 1,000 for vaccinated citizens

About 6,000 business entities to take part in program for allocating UAH 1,000 for vaccinated citizens

12:02 29.10.2021
Khmelnytsky denies info about doing business in Russia, investing in Irkutsk Oil Company

Khmelnytsky denies info about doing business in Russia, investing in Irkutsk Oil Company

11:32 27.09.2021
Environmental reforms in Ukraine ignore economic and social components – EBA director

Environmental reforms in Ukraine ignore economic and social components – EBA director

11:20 24.09.2021
Business opposes exclusion of wood from list of exchange-traded goods, requires revision of relevant bill - EBA

Business opposes exclusion of wood from list of exchange-traded goods, requires revision of relevant bill - EBA

13:29 18.09.2021
Business develops project to create national network of hydrogen filling stations in Ukraine - president of association

Business develops project to create national network of hydrogen filling stations in Ukraine - president of association

15:50 07.09.2021
American Chamber urges Rada, PM to discuss any legislative changes significant for investors with business

American Chamber urges Rada, PM to discuss any legislative changes significant for investors with business

15:40 01.09.2021
Zelensky to meet with U.S. business reps ahead of meeting with Biden

Zelensky to meet with U.S. business reps ahead of meeting with Biden

12:54 17.08.2021
Duration, scandals accompany selection process for Economic Security Bureau director – EBA

Duration, scandals accompany selection process for Economic Security Bureau director – EBA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ECA plans to insure loans of exporters for UAH 20 bln in 2022 – Economy Minister

Govt to soon propose support schemes for social product producers with regard to gas price

Ukraine, Hungary sign agreement on gas transportation from Jan 1, 2022 – Makogon

Gas imports depends on demand of industrial consumers, daily volumes of its supply via GTS – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz's own gas in UGS facilities enough to provide households, budget-funded consumers with gas – Naftogaz head

LATEST

ECA plans to insure loans of exporters for UAH 20 bln in 2022 – Economy Minister

Milk producers ask president to fix gas tariff at UAH 32,000/1,000 cubic meters

President's Office seeks compromise solution with gas companies to stop abnormal rise in gas prices

Govt to soon propose support schemes for social product producers with regard to gas price

Ukraine, Hungary sign agreement on gas transportation from Jan 1, 2022 – Makogon

Gas imports depends on demand of industrial consumers, daily volumes of its supply via GTS – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz's own gas in UGS facilities enough to provide households, budget-funded consumers with gas – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz files complaint with European Commission over misuse of dominant market position by Gazprom

AMCU fines UAH 283 mln group of companies associated with Roshen

Ukraine harvests 84 mln tonnes of grain, 22.6 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2021 – minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD