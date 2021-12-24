Govt to soon propose support schemes for social product producers with regard to gas price

On behalf of the President, the government is developing mechanisms to support Ukrainian bakers and other producers of social products in connection with the abnormal gas price, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"In the coming days, the government will come up with appropriate proposals. We are also consulting directly with business to assess the level and need for such support," the prime minister said at a briefing at the President's Office on Friday.

"In addition, in the context of the global crisis, producers do consider raising prices. In this case, we are also working with them to protect not only producers but also consumers. This is a key issue," Shmyhal said.

According to him, a possibility of introducing appropriate markups for social food products, in particular for social bread, is also being considered.

"We are considering a possibility of direct subsidies or special prices for producers of social bread," the prime minister said.