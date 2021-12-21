Ukraine harvests 84 mln tonnes of grain, 22.6 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2021 – minister

Ukraine in 2021 has a record harvest of grain, legumes and oilseeds of 106 million tonnes: cereals and legumes – 84 million tonnes and oilseeds – 22.6 million tonnes, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Roman Leschenko said on Facebook.

"We are completing the harvest of cereals, legumes and oilseeds with a record of more than 106 million tonnes, exceeding our forecast," he wrote.

Last year, the harvest of cereals and legumes amounted to about 65.5 million tonnes, oilseeds was 18.5 million tonnes.