Economy

18:29 14.12.2021

Nova Poshta opens over 20,000 collection and delivery points, plans to open another 1,000 branches in 2022

1 min read
In December 2021, the Nova Poshta Group of Companies increased the number of parcel collection and delivery points to more than 20,000.

"In 2021 alone, we opened 1,600 new branches and installed more than 9,000 parcel terminals. When opening branches, we always follow our strategy – high speed of delivery, availability and quality service," Oleksandr Bulba, CEO of Nova Poshta, was quoted as saying in a company's message on Tuesday.

As of mid-December 2021, Nova Poshta has over 9,300 branches, 7,000 of which are located in villages.

Most of the branches in 2021 were opened in Lviv, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

The company has already installed over 11,000 parcel terminals in different cities of Ukraine.

"In 2022, Nova Poshta plans to open 1,000 new branches in new settlements, as well as launch a new format – business branches to serve corporate clients," the message says.

In such branches, a full range of services will be provided for business clients: sending and receiving parcels and goods, packaging of parcels, financial services.

In December 2021, the first pilot business branch opens in Cherkasy.

In 2022, Nova Poshta plans to open such branches in at least every regional center.

Tags: #nova_poshta
Interfax-Ukraine
