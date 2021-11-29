Only balancing group members to get gas for public from Naftogaz

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy can sell gas for the population only to those suppliers who are included in the balancing group.

The corresponding decision is enshrined in government resolution No. 1237 of November 29, 2021.

"Naftogaz Ukrainy, Naftogaz Trading gas supply company LLC until April 30 inclusive will sell natural gas for the needs of household consumers, subject to the buyer's participation in the balancing group created in accordance with resolution No. 1187 of the Cabinet of Ministers dated September 29, 2021 and the code of the gas transportation system," the document, posted on the government portal, says.