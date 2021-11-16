UAH 1,000 for vaccinated Ukrainians to be allocated from national budget's general fund – PM

The payment of UAH 1,000 announced by the president for vaccinated citizens of Ukraine will be carried out from the general fund of the national budget, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"This will be a fund to support businesses affected by COVID-19, I mean the general fund of the budget, respectively, these funds will be allocated," Shmyhal said at a briefing following a working trip to Ternopil region on Tuesday

According to the prime minister, this program will operate at the end of 2021 and in the first half of 2022.

As reported, Zelensky announced that every Ukrainian who received two vaccines against COVID-19 will be able to receive UAH 1,000 for sports, travel and visits to cultural institutions.

According to the president, the program will start on December 19. Until the end of 2021, about UAH 3 billion will be allocated for it, the same amount at the beginning of 2022.

On Tuesday, November 16, presidential advisor Oleh Ustenko said the announced UAH 1,000 could be received by Ukrainians vaccinated in December 2021 and later.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of November 15, some 8.722 million Ukrainians received two doses from COVID-19, at least one dose some 12.229 million.