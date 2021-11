Naftogaz asks German regulator to involve it in Nord Stream 2 certification process

Ukraine is asking Germany's Federal Network Agency or Bundesnetzagentur to involve it in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline's certification process, agency spokesperson Fiete Wulff told Interfax.

"The Federal Network Agency can confirm that Ukraine's Naftogaz national joint-stock company and Gas Transmission System of Ukraine LLC have filed a request for invitation to this process," he said.