09:17 08.11.2021

Decision on Ukraine's involvement in Nord Stream 2 certification to be made next week

Decision on Ukraine's involvement in Nord Stream 2 certification to be made next week

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is undergoing certification, and a decision on the involvement of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine in the certification process will be made next week, Head of the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator (GTSOU) Serhiy Makohon has said.

"A decision [on the involvement of GTS Operator of Ukraine in the certification process] is expected to be made next week," Makohon said on Facebook.

