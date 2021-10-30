Economy

12:53 30.10.2021

No electricity imports from Russia, Belarus from Nov 1

1 min read
No electricity imports from Russia, Belarus from Nov 1

There will be no electricity imports from the Russian Federation and Belarus from November 1, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utility Services Andriy Gerus has said.

"There will be no electricity imports from the Russian Federation from November 1, Inter RAO announced an auction for the sale of electricity on October 20, but the corresponding auction was canceled on October 21. Also, from November 1, there will be no electricity imports from Belarus, the corresponding auctions for the sale of electricity have been canceled," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

Earlier, Gerus said that the Russian Federation has stopped supplies to Ukraine of grade A (anthracite) and L (lean) thermal coal since November 1. Coal of these grades was imported by DTEK, Donbasenergo, as well as Tekhnova, which unites Darnytsia, Sumy and Chernihiv CHPPs.

Tags: #import #russia #electricity
Interfax-Ukraine
