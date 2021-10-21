Economy

18:23 21.10.2021

Rada passes at second reading bill on development of biomethane production

1 min read
Bill No. 5464 amending the law of Ukraine on alternative fuel and concerning the development of biomethane production was adopted at the second reading by the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

Some 285 MPs voted for this decision, with the required 226 votes.

Bill No. 5464 (by Andriy Zhupanyn, the Servant of the People faction, and other parliamentarians) regulates the concept of "biomethane" as "biogas," which, in terms of its physical and technical characteristics, corresponds to the regulatory legal acts on natural gas for supply to gas distribution and transmission networks or for use as a motor fuel.

In addition, the document provides for the creation of a biomethane register for accounting in the system, establishes the procedure for the formation of guarantees of origin of biomethane.

According to the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine, the potential for biomethane production in Ukraine is 8 billion cubic meters annually, which corresponds to 25% of domestic gas consumption.

Tags: #rada #biomethane
Interfax-Ukraine
