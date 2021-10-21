Economy

14:20 21.10.2021

NBU keeps key policy rate at 8.5% per annum

1 min read
NBU keeps key policy rate at 8.5% per annum

The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has decided to keep its key policy rate at 8.5% per annum, the central bank said on its website.

"The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine has decided to keep its key policy rate at 8.5% per annum. This decision comes in line with a decline in inflation to 5% at the end of next year projected in the baseline scenario of the updated macroeconomic forecast," the NBU said.

If an increase in morbidity is recorded and, as a result, a lockdown and a significant slowdown in economic activity, as well as an increase in fundamental inflationary pressure, the National Bank is ready to take additional measures to return inflation to the 5% target, the regulator said.

Tags: #rate #nbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:28 21.10.2021
NBU keeps inflation forecast for 2021 at 9.6%

NBU keeps inflation forecast for 2021 at 9.6%

14:24 21.10.2021
NBU downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 3.1%, to 3.8% for 2022

NBU downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 3.1%, to 3.8% for 2022

17:59 19.10.2021
Rada passes at second reading bill on NBU

Rada passes at second reading bill on NBU

12:54 01.10.2021
Pandemic actualizes development of remote services in financial sector - NBU

Pandemic actualizes development of remote services in financial sector - NBU

16:40 16.09.2021
Feed-in-Premium tariff for RES may be primarily of interest to bioenergy enterprises – BAU head

Feed-in-Premium tariff for RES may be primarily of interest to bioenergy enterprises – BAU head

14:47 09.09.2021
NBU expects inflation to fall below 10% from Nov

NBU expects inflation to fall below 10% from Nov

11:17 07.09.2021
Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

11:15 03.09.2021
Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $30 bln, adequate under IMF criterion – NBU deputy head

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $30 bln, adequate under IMF criterion – NBU deputy head

12:13 12.08.2021
Ukraine's govt initiates discussion with NBU – minister

Ukraine's govt initiates discussion with NBU – minister

16:01 30.07.2021
NBU estimates growth of Ukraine's GDP at 7.5% in Q2 2021, predicts its slowdown to 3.6% in Q3 2021

NBU estimates growth of Ukraine's GDP at 7.5% in Q2 2021, predicts its slowdown to 3.6% in Q3 2021

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Сost of hydrogen project of Naftogaz, RWE for production of green ammonia estimated at EUR 500 mln – Vitrenko

NBU keeps inflation forecast for 2021 at 9.6%

NBU downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 3.1%, to 3.8% for 2022

Synchronization of Ukrainian power grids with EU ones still distant prospect – EU ambassador

Ukrzaliznytsia ready to attract Deutsche Bahn specialists on clear terms with remuneration tied to KPI

LATEST

Сost of hydrogen project of Naftogaz, RWE for production of green ammonia estimated at EUR 500 mln – Vitrenko

Ukraine to receive second tranche of macro-financial assistance from EU in near future – Stefanishyna

Synchronization of Ukrainian power grids with EU ones still distant prospect – EU ambassador

Ukraine may start exporting green hydrogen to EU by 2024 – FM

Ukrzaliznytsia ready to attract Deutsche Bahn specialists on clear terms with remuneration tied to KPI

Ukraine can end gas imports within five years – Naftogaz head

Rada passes at first reading draft state budget 2022

Naftogaz plans to increase production by 1.8 times over 10 years, to 24 bcm – Vitrenko

Ukraine fulfills all conditions for receiving IMF tranche of $700 mln under SBA program – President's advisor

Naftogaz sees perspective in field of CO2 capture in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD