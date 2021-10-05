Economy

12:45 05.10.2021

Ukraine does not plan negotiations with Russia on direct purchase of gas – PM

2 min read
Ukraine does not plan to negotiate with Russia to conclude a direct agreement for the supply of natural gas, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Such negotiations are not planned," he said in an interview to the lb.ua portal released on Tuesday.

The prime minister said that over 18.5 billion cubic meters of gas have already been accumulated in the underground storage facilities (UGS) of Ukraine [already 18.7 billion cubic meters], the country also has its own gas production, which will allow the coming heating season to pass.

According to him, one should not expect a significant re-export to the European market of gas owned by foreign traders, which is stored in the Ukrainian underground storage facilities.

"In any case, the first proposal is always made to Ukraine. With a probability of 100%, gas that is in Ukraine will be used here," Shmyhal said.

The Ukrainian authorities will seek to maintain gas transit through the Ukrainian GTS in the future. "Surely, we will insist on maintaining the current level of transit for at least 15 years," the head of government said.

According to JSC Ukrtransgaz, as of October 1, 2021, foreign service customers store 2.8 billion cubic meters of gas in the customs warehouse mode, while resident companies some 800 million cubic meters.

Interfax-Ukraine
