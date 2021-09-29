Prime Minister instructs Energy Minister to inform society on daily basis about preparations for autumn-winter period

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko to inform the public on a daily basis about the state of preparation for the autumn-winter period 2021-2022.

"I consider it necessary to intensify communication in this direction, since the society constantly puts such questions. Therefore, I now instruct Minister of Energy Haluschenko to pay attention to the proper fulfillment of tasks to prepare for the steady passage of the autumn-winter period and to inform the society on a daily basis about the state of preparation and problematic issues," the prime minister said during a government meeting on Wednesday.

In addition, the Minister of Energy was instructed to report on the state of preparation of enterprises of the fuel and energy complex for work in the autumn-winter period-2021/22 weekly during a government meeting.

"Pay special attention to the level of coal accumulation at thermal power plants, prospects and sources of its supply, as well as the financial ability of power generating companies to buy this coal," Shmyhal said.

According to him, preparation for the autumn-winter period is at the final stage and will begin on time, as soon as the daily air temperature will reach eight degrees for three days in a row. He said that the level of gas injection into underground gas storage facilities reached 18.8 billion cubic meters and there are enough funds for the further purchase of blue fuel.

"Tariffs will remain stable," the prime minister said.