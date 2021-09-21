Naftogaz denies information of member of its management board about cost of gas

The statement that the cost of natural gas production by the National Joint Stock Company Naftogaz Ukrainy is allegedly UAH 1 per cubic meter, which a member of the board, Chief Visionary Officer (CVO) Otto Waterlander said in an interview with the Economic Pravda publication, is not true, Naftogaz has said.

"The figures given by Mr. Waterlander are not contained in any company document that we would be aware of," the company said in a statement on Tuesday in response to an interview of Waterlander with Economic Pravda.

Naftogaz said that the actual cost will be shown in the financial statements for the first half of the year, the preparation of which the company is finalizing and which shall be checked by auditors.

"And the planned cost will be indicated in the financial plan, which must be approved by the government of Ukraine," Naftogaz said.

Naftogaz also denied Waterlander's information about the role of the head of the board Yuriy Vitrenko and one of the foreign consulting companies, as well as the personal role of the board member himself in preparing the failed 20/20 program – increasing production to 20 billion cubic meters by 2020.

According to Naftogaz, Waterlander's interview as a whole contains incorrect information, in connection with which the company asks journalists to use the information disseminated through the official communication channels of Naftogaz.