14:33 17.09.2021

President's Office estimates Ukraine's GDP at 3.8% in 2021 – Svyrydenko

The President's Office estimates the growth of Ukraine's GDP in 2021 at 3.8%, Deputy Head of the President's Office Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"We expect that a full-fledged economic recovery will take place during this and subsequent years. This year we forecast the growth [of GDP] at the level of 3.8%," she told Interfax-Ukraine.

Svyrydenko said that currently there is a recovery in private consumption and external demand.

"Farmers are harvesting record harvests, which will also help the economy grow. At the same time, the growth potential today depends on the rate of vaccination, and the spread of new strains of coronavirus may be a risk," she said.

As reported, the Ministry of Economy confirmed its growth forecast in 2021 at 4.1%, and the National Bank expects the GDP growth this year at 3.8%.

Tags: #presidents_office #gdp
