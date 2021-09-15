G7 ambassadors, at meeting with Infrastructure Minister, express support for reforms ensuring implementation of corporate governance in accordance with intl standards

The ambassadors of the G7 countries met with Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov and expressed support for reforms that will ensure the introduction of corporate governance in accordance with international standards.

"G7 Ambassadors heard from Infrastucture Minister Kubrakov on plans to reform & develop infrastructure in Ukraine. Ambassadors outlined support for reforms, which will improve transparency & efficiency in the sector, particularly ensuring corporate governance to international standards," the UK Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv reported on Twitter.

It is noted that the G7 countries are the main investors in the sector and will continue to provide significant practical support for such reforms.

"Further work to align with international best practice, including on anti-corruption, will help attract more international investment to Ukraine," the message posted following the meeting outcomes says.