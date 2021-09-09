Economy

14:47 09.09.2021

NBU expects inflation to fall below 10% from Nov

2 min read
NBU expects inflation to fall below 10% from Nov

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) expects inflation to remain within the range of 10–11% in September-October and decline below 10% in the last months of the year, the central bank said on its website on Thursday.

At the same time, the central bank said that Inflation will continue to slow next year: it will gradually return to the target of 5%.

"Despite a correction of prices for some foods and a gradual weakening of the low comparison base effect, sustained high global prices for energy and food made a large contribution to headline inflation. Unfavorable weather in July-August also impacted domestic prices of some food products," the NBU said.

As before, the primary assumption of the NBU Board is that Ukraine will continue to cooperate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"The disbursement of $2.7 billion to Ukraine as part of an SDR allocation by the IMF helped finance Ukraine's short-term budget needs, including external debt repayments. At the same time, to maintain its macrofinancial stability in the coming years, Ukraine must continue to cooperate with the IMF under the stand-by program," the NBU said in the release.

At the same time, the NBU said that major risks to the economy are the potential imposition of much tighter quarantine measures in Ukraine and globally, and a longer and stronger-than-expected surge in global inflation.

"The spread of new variants of COVID-19 may lead to another tightening of quarantine restrictions and a weakening of economic activity. The direction of the impact on inflation will be determined by the ratio between proinflationary factors (due to production chain disruptions) and disinflationary factors (driven by a weaker aggregate demand). A longer-than-expected price surge in commodity markets and Ukraine’s MTPs will put pressure on domestic prices and pose the risk of a longer-term deviation of inflation from its 5% target," the NBU said in the release.

If underlying inflationary pressures increase significantly and inflation expectations continue to worsen, the NBU stands ready to take additional measures to return inflation to its 5% target, the NBU added.

Tags: #nbu #inflation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:17 07.09.2021
Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

14:42 03.09.2021
Finance Minister expects to keep inflation within 10%

Finance Minister expects to keep inflation within 10%

11:15 03.09.2021
Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $30 bln, adequate under IMF criterion – NBU deputy head

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $30 bln, adequate under IMF criterion – NBU deputy head

12:13 12.08.2021
Ukraine's govt initiates discussion with NBU – minister

Ukraine's govt initiates discussion with NBU – minister

16:34 09.08.2021
Inflation in Ukraine up to 10.2% in July - statistics

Inflation in Ukraine up to 10.2% in July - statistics

16:01 30.07.2021
NBU estimates growth of Ukraine's GDP at 7.5% in Q2 2021, predicts its slowdown to 3.6% in Q3 2021

NBU estimates growth of Ukraine's GDP at 7.5% in Q2 2021, predicts its slowdown to 3.6% in Q3 2021

14:32 22.07.2021
NBU revises inflation forecast from 8% to 9.6%

NBU revises inflation forecast from 8% to 9.6%

14:23 15.07.2021
Ukraine may receive IMF tranche by late 2021 – NBU dpty governor

Ukraine may receive IMF tranche by late 2021 – NBU dpty governor

17:44 13.07.2021
NBU plans to lift restriction on purchase of foreign currency without obligations

NBU plans to lift restriction on purchase of foreign currency without obligations

15:39 09.07.2021
Ukraine's inflation slows to 0.2%, remains 9.5% y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine's inflation slows to 0.2%, remains 9.5% y-o-y – statistics

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Second SBA tranche from IMF to Ukraine could be more than $700 mln, mission expected in Sept – NBU governor

Dragon Capital downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 3.5%

Competition to select four members of Naftogaz Supervisory Board to be announced within one week – PM

Rada passes law on industrial parks

Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

LATEST

Second SBA tranche from IMF to Ukraine could be more than $700 mln, mission expected in Sept – NBU governor

Epicenter opens, renovates nine shopping centers in 2021 – dpty director general Honcharov

Vodafone Ukraine completes acquisition of telecom provider Vega

Ukraine preparing to issue govt bonds for $748 mln to develop mortgage

Parliament legalizes virtual assets

Volumes of partner deliveries by Ukrposhta growing – CEO

Dragon Capital downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 3.5%

Competition to select four members of Naftogaz Supervisory Board to be announced within one week – PM

American Chamber urges Rada, PM to discuss any legislative changes significant for investors with business

Rada passes law on industrial parks

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD