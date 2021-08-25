Energy Ministers of U.S., Germany, Ukraine discuss threats of Nord Stream 2 - Haluschenko

The Ministers of Energy of the U.S., Germany and Ukraine discussed the threats posed by the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project at a trilateral meeting, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said following a meeting with Peter Altmaier and Jennifer M. Granholm, which took place on Monday, August 23, during the Crimean Platform summit.

"Regarding Nord Stream 2. In fact, we proceeded from the position that has already been declared, voiced by the President of Ukraine, that we cannot allow the Russian Federation to use gas as a weapon. And we discussed in detail the issue of ensuring the security of gas supplies, ensuring transit, as well as those steps that will provide guarantees for Ukraine in preserving its transit potential," Haluschenko said.

Haluschenko also said that the parties discussed in detail the application of the Third Energy Package in relation to Nord Stream 2 and the elimination of Gazprom's monopoly in gas supplies, as well as "a number of steps that can be taken from the point of view of real guarantees for Ukraine regarding the preservation of transit."

"And the key thing in this is just the energy security of both Ukraine and European countries," the minister said.

Also, according to him, the ministers separately discussed the synchronization of the power system of Ukraine with the European one.

"We noted that this is important for Ukraine from the point of view of decarbonization of the processes that we intend to implement today from the point of view of energy transformation," Haluschenko said.