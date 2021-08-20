Economy

10:59 20.08.2021

DTEK Energy repairs 16 out of 28 TPP power units planned for 2021

DTEK Energy repairs 16 out of 28 TPP power units planned for 2021

DTEK Energy, in preparation for the 2021-2022 heating season, has carried out repairs at 16 out of 28 thermal power plant (TPP) power units scheduled for repair this year, the company's press service said on Tuesday, August 17.

Repairs, in particular, were carried out at Prydniprovska TPP (power unit No. 9), Burshtyn TPP (No. 5, 8 [out of plan] and 10), Kurakhivska TPP (No. 3, 6, 7, 9), Luhansk TPP (No. 13), Zaporizhia TPP (No. 1 , 2, 4), Dobrotvirska TPP (turbine No. 5), Kryvy Rih TPP (No. 3) and Ladyzhyn TPP (No. 1, 3).

"It became possible to intensify the repair campaign due to the normalization of the situation in the electricity market in August. This made it possible to achieve economically justified prices and thus find resources to prepare generators for the autumn-winter period," DTEK Energy said.

According to the company, in general, since the beginning of the year, the amount of investments in the repair campaign amounted to UAH 878 million. By the end of the year, investments are expected at the level of UAH 2.5 billion.

"Despite the difficult situation in the energy sector and billions of dollars in debts, we are fulfilling our obligations: we accumulate coal at warehouses both through production at our mines and through the import of fuel from abroad. Our flexible thermal power plants ensure the reliability of the power system during peak consumption. We are also investing in the repair of our equipment – in total, this year we plan to invest almost UAH 2.5 billion," CEO of DTEK Energy Ildar Saleev said.

Currently, DTEK Energy is in the implementation stage of five repairs of TPP power units.

By the end of the year, DTEK Energy plans to implement eight more scheduled repairs of TPP power units.

