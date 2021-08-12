Economy

12:59 12.08.2021

Economy Ministry sees no need to regulate retail LPG prices – minister

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine does not yet see the need to regulate retail prices for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as is the case with gasoline and diesel fuel, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Liubchenko has said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the ministry is closely monitoring the resource and price situation on the fuel market. In particular, the increase in LPG prices was influenced by its shortage due to the change of the supplier of oil products of Rosneft to Ukraine and the stay under repair of the Mozyr Refinery (Belarus) during June.

At the same time, Liubchenko cited data from the electronic administration system for the sale of fuel, according to which, already in the period from July 1 to August 1, LPG balances increased from 457.5 million cubic meters to 726 million cubic meters, gasoline – from 504.7 million liters to 724 million liters, diesel fuel – from 1.366 billion liters to 1.7 billion liters.

