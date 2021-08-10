Economy

18:22 10.08.2021

Ukraine, US should deepen energy dialog – Ukraine's energy minister

Ukraine and the United States should deepen the strategic energy dialog, which will enhance cooperation to build an efficient and sustainable energy system, accelerate decarbonization processes, enhance energy security and develop mutually beneficial nuclear energy partnerships.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy said on Tuesday that Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said this during a meeting with U.S. Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien and USAID Mission Director James Hope in preparation for President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the United States.

"During our visit to the United States, it is important for us to discuss the prospects for deepening the strategic energy dialog. This issue is closely related to climate change and concerns the tasks that we set ourselves on decarbonization through the transformation of the energy industry and energy security," the press service of the Ministry of Energy said, quoting Haluschenko.

As he said, Ukraine, within the framework of the Second Nationally Determined Contributions of Ukraine to the Paris Agreement, has set an ambitious goal to reduce harmful emissions compared to 1990 by 65% by 2030. The main tasks are assigned to the energy industry, in particular, the reduction of thermal generation.

"We will remove obsolete units of thermal power plants, which are 90% worn out. Together with synchronization with the European ENTSO-E system and Ukraine's integration into European energy markets, this will become an important part of the process of overall decarbonization of the European Union's electric power industry," the minister said.

According to him, Ukraine and the United States also have significant potential for expanding cooperation in nuclear energy, including with Westinghouse.

"I see a significant potential for deepening partnership with Westinghouse. This also applies to security, and completion of new units, and nuclear fuel supplies," Haluschenko said.

#usa #energy #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
