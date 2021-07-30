Economy

18:56 30.07.2021

NSDC considers possibility of imposing temporary administrations at energy enterprises – Danilov

1 min read
The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) is considering the possibility of introducing temporary administrations at energy enterprises, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"We see signs of a certain monopolization in this market. Today we have eight names: Akhmetov, Novynsky, Surkis brothers, Hryhoryshyn, Boholiubov, Kolomoisky, Liovochkin, Boyko brothers and Russian citizen Voevodin. Today we are considering the possibility of imposing temporary administrations, if necessary, if there is a threat to national security," Danilov said at a briefing following the NSDC meeting on Friday.

"Moreover, we will not allow anyone to manipulate tariffs. The president sets the task by no means to allow an increase in tariffs for vulnerable segments of the population. In no case should the cost for the population increase," he said.

Tags: #nsdc #energy #danilov
Interfax-Ukraine
